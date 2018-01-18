Ami Alexandre Mattiussi Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Alexandre Mattiussi’s approach for fall was a steady continuation of his take on the male contemporary wardrobe. The designer checked off all the de rigueur references, both in the genre and his own glossary: suede and leather blousons, the duffle coat with rope toggles, the cropped trouser legs, a classic camel overcoat.

Most novel were the separates picked out of silhouettes and infused with punk notes, such as checked double breasted blazers, or slim-ish crop trousers.

Well executed, no doubt, but in a moment where many are reaching for elevated versions of the mundane, this was all too predictable.