Angus Chiang Men's Fall 2018

“Taiwan’s other name is the ‘Island of Scooters’, where they’re needed for speed as well as convenience,” said Angus Chiang, who opted for brash high visibility colors and hard-wearing details as the most direct nods to the hordes of scooter-riding workers of his homeland.

Now on his fifth season overall, and second Parisian show, the designer turned utilitarian references into an abstraction of moving colors that obliquely referenced safety as well as speed, in exaggerated volumes, reinforced padding and slick textures.

With Taiwanese indie rock booming out on a concrete backdrop, the extra-large denims, neon hues and knee-length foil parkas along with the inflatable bumpers around shoes — Chiang’s hookup with Nike for the 35th anniversary of the Air Force 1 sneaker — imparted a Nineties flavor that skewed more club kid on the way home than respectable salaryman in the daily grind.

Nevertheless, a shirt with elasticated cuffs and detachable sleeves, smartly cut glossy blousons, denim that revealed contrasting weave and weft in its frayed edges, a sun yellow sweater with speed blurring and wavy edges or trousers with tone-on-tone knee guards were among pieces worth stopping on a dime for.