Editions M.R Men's Fall 2018

Mathieu de Ménonville had something of a homecoming for fall, taking his inspiration from the Paris scene of the Sixties and Seventies. More specifically, he referenced Louis Garrel’s role in “The Dreamers” and Thadée Klossowski, the son of Balthus and husband of Loulou de la Falaise, delivering a proposition that walked a line between nonchalant and preppy, decadent and classic.

The muted color palette of beiges, camels, navys and grays was punctuated by pops of bright sky blue, raspberry and mustard yellow. Chunky knits sat alongside wide striped pants and check fabrics, seen on a classic suit and a stylish bomber. High-necked velvet sweatshirts added a sporty touch with more than a hint of the vintage about them, while shirts in paisley or Art Nouveau prints channeled a more hedonistic character.

De Ménonville aims to offer a proposition that is practical and elegant. With the epicurean undertones of this collection, he added just a touch of the bohemian that made it all the more appealing.