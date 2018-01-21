Enfants Riches Déprimés Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

“It’s just a pastiche of different things I am into,” said Henri Alexander, in describing the inspiration for his fall collection. “I feel like I got into this kind of Bauhaus, Twenties, Thirties, Forties aesthetic this season with Rauschenberg-style graphics and even Kandinsky paintings with the checkers.”

He added checker motifs were Ska influenced, as well, and that his brand — whose name in English means Depressed Rich Kids — has an ongoing relationship with chessboards à la René Magritte or Marcel Duchamp. Throw in the music Alexander likes, a touch of Fifties fashion silhouettes and you have his pool of influences — of the moment.

The designer makes clothing he wants to wear himself. “For me it is really important that this is like real clothing,” he said.

Standouts included a cool checkerboard blouson mixing matte and shiny squares, graphic knits and, for women, a cute mini crafted from men’s ties.

Alexander’s signature rock aesthetic was on full form, from the skinny stripe pants to more literal nods, like a John Lennon sweater, with a strong leather offer.

Enfants Riches Déprimés just signed to open its first store, on Paris’ Rue Charlot.