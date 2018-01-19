Faith Connexion Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

In a marked contrast with the creative chaos of its previous collections, Faith Connexion chose to refocus for fall, paring things back and concentrating on reworking favorites from collections past. “We want to mature the brand and step back a bit, but it will always stay frenetic,” said Magnus Dekker, one of the collaborative brand’s designers. While much of Faith Connexion’s fun appeal has always been in its bold, outgoing designs and collaborations, in Dekker’s words, “You sometimes couldn’t see the wood for the trees.”

Much of the lineup was coed, like the rising brand’s ongoing collaboration with Kappa featuring sequin-clad track pants, found here in red in a button-up style. Another tie-up, with K-Way featured a reversible fake fur jacket that was loud but proud. Among the sporty references, there were extralong football scarves featuring the Faith Connexion logo (appearing for the first time, believe it or not) that if successful, are likely to put the label on the map at a scale beyond its current fashion insider status. Speaking of geography, Faith Connexion will be opening up Asia in the next couple of months, according to its president Maria Buccellati.

On the tailored side — blazers are the brand’s bestsellers — there was a beige houndstooth suit with flared pants and embroidered patches on its exaggerated lapels that was just for men. For the girls, meanwhile, there were playsuits dressed up as long jackets and off-the-shoulder tuxedo dresses in velvet, a new area for the label, that were part of Faith Connexion’s pre-fall offer.