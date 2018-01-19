Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand’s man is getting his hands dirty for fall. The Italian label combined high-end fabrics with innovative finishes that gave them a worn-in look, as if the wearer had just finished working in the garage and had rubbed his oily hands on his clothes. This use of cut and surface treatments made for an appealing play on high-low. A red velvet tuxedo, for example, was given a darker sprayed finish for a grubby luxe look, while baggy knits were woven in a combination of yarns for a similar effect.

In the same vein, a long black suede jacket was polished on its top half for a leather finish but left raw on the bottom, making for an interesting mix of textures, while the surface of a black calf skin bomber was scratched by hand to create a mottling of black and brown, making each one unique.

The blue collar references make their way into the collection in other ways, too, as in a reflective striped tape down the side of a pair of navy pants, or the loose cut of a pair of beige corduroy worker pants. The brand’s sneakers also got the worn-in treatment, roughed up by hand on new sports-inspired styles.