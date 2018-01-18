Heron Preston Men's Fall 2018

Heron Preston’s fall collection included a collaboration with NASA, fulfilling a longstanding dream for the buzzy streetwear designer.

The space agency’s vintage logo was plastered across items including sweatshirts, a silver-coated denim jacket, a reflective white nylon top and a convertible backpack inspired by the jet packs astronauts use for space walks.

By contrast, his tie-up with Carhartt channeled a workaday vibe, with washed khaki separates that were casually splattered with white paint.

Neither of the collaborations quite fit into this season’s theme of influencer culture, which translated into a slogan, Public Figure, and a black T-shirt featuring a crystal-studded globe and a list of hotspots under the heading Influencer Jet Stream.

“You see everyone everywhere: from Coachella, Miami Art Basel, to fashion weeks, Burning Man, Grammys weekend in Los Angeles, Caviar Kaspia in Paris, the Oscars, Malibu, SoHo. I just noticed this whole influencer culture, an explosion of it,” Preston explained.

He might have added his own presentations to the list. Among the friends who dropped by this time were Virgil Abloh, Marcelo Burlon and Bella Hadid, who caused a minor commotion on the street as she arrived in an oversized two-tone blazer worn over a sheer crystal-embellished mesh dress from the collection.

Her presence virtually guarantees Preston access to a more mainstream audience, though he said that wasn’t the intention. “She’s in the same circles as my friends, so that’s just kind of how the relationship happened, and she’s very stylish,” he demurred. “She’s kind of like my muse, almost.”

Still, he has big plans for the future. In addition to launching bags, shoes and eyewear this season, Preston – who has served as creative consultant to Kanye West – hopes to branch out into other domains.

“There’s so much more potential. I feel like fashion is an amazing platform to just do more. I want to open up a hotel one day, maybe a restaurant, maybe start making sculpture and making art, and just using this as a platform to bridge different worlds together,” he said.