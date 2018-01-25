Isabel Marant Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

In what was just her second collection for men, Isabel Marant offered a mirror image of the fall 2018 lineup for women under secondary label Isabel Marant Étoile. Peppered with cowboy-inspired checks and colorful, sporty references, the collection focused on well-crafted basics that, most importantly, are simple, desirable and easy to wear.

Highlights included a chunky sleeveless plaid overshirt with yellow and black checks on an off-white background that mirrored several looks for women, a denim jacket with padded print sleeves that was available in versions for boys and girls, as well as the plethora of colorful, athletic-inspired knits.

The multitude of checks on offer, on outerwear and casual shirts, was very of-the-moment, as was a zebra motif that added a touch of rock ‘n’ roll that has been seen in so many men’s lines for fall. As an allover print on bright red jeans, the pattern won’t be for everyone, but not to worry, there was plenty to choose from for every taste elsewhere in the range.