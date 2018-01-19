Jil Sander Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Technical but cozy was one of the key directions for Lucie and Luke Meier’s debut men’s effort for the house, presented as a softer, more positive and human spin on futurism, hooked on the kinds of pieces one might really want to wear when in need of a bit of cocooning while vacating planet Earth.

“It’s this idea of going into space, but not abandoning your rituals,” said Lucie, with Luke quipping: “Like, halfway there you might want a nice cup of coffee.”

The design duo gravitated to the white cotton duvet coats – also revisited in a technical organza – with matching horizontal messenger bags that could double as a pillow slung across.

For the shapes, the designers wanted enveloping, swaddling, bigger volumes “but for it to be controlled.” Neat details included fully-molded aluminum buttons.

The protectionist spirit was in keeping with the times, but it was the more down-to-Earth pieces that worked best, like the classic topcoats with rounded shoulders and detachable fur hoods, a white mac edged with a thick silver leather tape on the lining to hold the construction, textured but minimal outerwear and a simple black suit with graphic white contrast topstitching.

A plain, old school, single-breasted gray suit layered over a tonal nylon gray shirt was pure Jil Sander, a piece that nodded to the technical explosion of the Nineties but felt very now. No need to go to the moon to be modern.