Two key elements in Juun.J’s collection for fall were puffers and plaids, but neither was used in their traditional fashion.

Rather, puffers were often snaked around models’ necks or waists, seconding as oversize scarves or billowing skirts. Checkered patterns — a vivid departure from the designer’s solid, muted palette picks of the past — appeared in various sizes and colors, on jackets, shirts and accordion-pleated skirts (one of which had a bustle).

These gave an urban and sleek vibe to Juun.J’s third coed show, which maintained some of his preferences of the past, such as oversize shapes, including super-long sleeves.

New colors to pop on the label’s runway included red, yellow and sorbet green.