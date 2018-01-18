M.X. Maxime Simoëns Men’s Fall 2018

Galleries

From the locker room of his previous collections to the living room of his childhood is but one small step for Maxime Simoëns, who channeled retro gaming in this fall collection for his M.X. Maxime Simoëns label, dubbed “Forever Kid.” He evidently had a lot of fun in the process, and the collection, by moving into new territory, was his most accomplished for men to date.

Eighties tech fans will recognize the pixelated motifs, blocky lettered messages and screen noise patterns of the era. These were quite literal – without being overbearing – in all-over prints on shirting and outerwear, but were more abstract on other items, as in a striking red and black bomber woven from super-thin ribbons in a diagonal stripe, or with a sweatshirt fronted with elaborately twisted rabbit fur.

On more familiar territory, Simöens usurped classic men’s wear fabrics like striped blue-gray wool, turning it into casual pants, a parka and even a down jacket. The Eighties child may still relish the games of his youth, but after all, he is a grown-up now. Colorful rope belts, this time supersized, and extra long football scarves recalled the sporty elements of previous collections, while suiting was adorned with metal studs, giving it a patterned edge.

Familiar yet alien, the lookbook and teaser video for the collection feature a male model with a space age prosthetic arm à la “Terminator,” especially created for the occasion and suggesting a darker, more otherworldly inspiration than previous offerings that may have broader appeal.