Maison Kitsuné Men’s Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Space travel and geek culture were Maison Kitsuné designers Gildas Loaëc and Masaya Kuroki’s leitmotif for fall in this “Dream Amplifier” collection.

Exaggerating classic shapes for enhanced nerd value — for example, by enlarging pockets and making boxy lines — they focused on natural fabrics like cord, flannel and cotton, adding features like contrasting turn-up cuffs for added interest. Some designs were given technical coatings for the 21st century, like a raincoat made from striped shirting fabric.

“It’s about where technology can take us in the future and how it can allow us to improve our lives,” Loaëc explained of the collection’s theme.

While the fabrics and cuts were fairly traditional, they had fun with the motifs, which took in video games, artificial intelligence and outer space in a color palette with lots of burgundy, navy blue, gray and khaki.

A reinterpreted pixelated fox logo like a character out of “Minecraft,” graphic buttons akin to those on the handsets of games consoles, and cotton patches like pop-up windows printed with computerized text featured on many designs. Others carried space shuttle prints and patches in line with the intergalactic theme.

There was also a footwear collaboration with BrandBlack that tied in with the geek-chic proposition, with bulky sneakers and socks-with-sandals for the square about town.