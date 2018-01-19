- Galleries
In a departure from her two previous capsules for Napapijri, London-based Martine Rose tapped Nineties indie music culture — think The Stone Roses — and Inuit clothing for a more rough-and-ready take this season. The Italian brand’s heritage curly fleece was reinterpreted in a jacquard floral pattern, while giant reversible down coats were worked in an outsize check that had a touch of the folklore about them, adding interest. Big sweaters that would long have been extremely uncool and beige corduroy jeans complemented the lineup, which was punctuated by cross-body bags intended to cut through the shapes of the distinctly oversize outerwear.