Namacheko Men's Fall 2018

Kurdish brother-and-sister team Dilan and Lezan Lurr delivered a streamlined collection for fall, albeit with a few quixotic details.

The Communist Party’s futuristic Espace Niemeyer served as the backdrop for their show, which was chockablock with fine tailoring though heavy on layered pieces (think puffy coat over sweater over shirt or block-y, textured vest overlaying a traditional jacket) and front-slit trousers.

Yet some white faux fur vest-jackets with green and black details popped up on the scene, as did mysterious amulets that some models carried, dangling from chains, which gave a back-to-the future nuance to the otherwise somber show.