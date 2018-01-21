Phipps Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

The inaugural collection of Phipps followed founder Spencer Phipps’ intention of providing good-looking, sustainable clothing for men in an inclusive sizing range. The designs ran the gamut of a casual lifestyle, from loungewear to outerwear, in muted natural hues.

“I’m a big National Geographic freak, I love David Attenborough. The idea of using that as a way to have clothing that speaks for your interests, of having educational things,” Phipps said, pointing out fabrics all picked for their sustainable, eco-smart qualities but also their current availability.

Wool was woven from natural black and beige sheep, and used for a hiking-worthy jacket, while organic cotton T-shirts in sober hues were printed with photographs of the Great Rift Valley — sourced on Instagram and shot by humanitarian worker @barbaralaa; a quote by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson in 10 languages, and graphics highlighting humanity’s African birthplace. All had a substantial feel, like the bonded double face organic cotton with a velvety, heavier hand used for long boxing shorts.

The ideological basis for the label is sound but to truly convince, Phipps will need to quickly develop a distinctive aesthetic.