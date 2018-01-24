Sandro Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Corduroy formed the centerpiece of Sandro’s lineup for fall, turning up in all shapes and sizes. Thick for the rusty brown trouser and jacket ensemble; superthin for its elegant cousin, a navy blue suit ideal as eveningwear. Designer Ilan Chétrite employed the fabric for more unusual styles, including a letterman-style jacket with elegant white leather trimmings on the pockets. A cozy, camel-colored duffle coat had a fleece lining.

The brand worked with the performance textile specialist Helly Hansen for the sporty line, which included a coat for snowboarders. Pants ran straight, chopped at the ankles, for a contemporary twist to the Seventies-infused collection. Chétrite cited childhood Polaroid shots as inspiration, which was felt in the color palette, with mustard and camel featuring prominently. This was a smart collection, relaxed and modern.