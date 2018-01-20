Thom Browne Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

“I wanted to go back to where it all started. I wanted to tell how the tailoring in the beginning was sportswear, and the sportswear was always tailoring,” said Thom Browne.

The master storyteller transported guests to a fantasy winter wonderland, with a playful après-ski vibe to the collection.

The main storyline was the outerwear and the bright white down-filled sportswear that appeared to harness all the know-how Browne accumulated during his time as the creative head of Moncler Gamme Bleu.

The designer sent out riffs on golden oldies with layered tricolor tartan silhouettes, a look pairing pinstripe suits with long pinstripe puffers, total-look tailored knitted suits in wintry snowflake ski-sweater motifs – some integrating dachshunds, in a nod to his pooch Hector – and a boyish ensemble layering a long knitted gray coat over a cropped knitted jacket and thick mohair shorts – all in different shades of gray.

In the mix were tailored tricolor capes, a fluffy white cashmere coat and a dapper quilted cotton jacket in a navy chalk-stripe. Down suits sported quilted surfaces recalling cricket-whites leg guards, with tricolor rings at the knees and elbows to accentuate the articulation of the garments.

A lot of fabric research went into the collection, with a high-tech down, and a black lace suit and a dicky bow.

All the models sported high-blush cheeks, long braids and gray Wee Willie Winkie hats. Throughout the show, guys in long johns climbed into a row of camp beds, slipping on gray eye-masks and drifting off to dreamland under sleeping bags decorated with that symbol of where it all started: the gray suit.