  View Gallery — 34   Photos

“I wanted to go back to where it all started. I wanted to tell how the tailoring in the beginning was sportswear, and the sportswear was always tailoring,” said Thom Browne.

The master storyteller transported guests to a fantasy winter wonderland, with a playful après-ski vibe to the collection.

The main storyline was the outerwear and the bright white down-filled sportswear that appeared to harness all the know-how Browne accumulated during his time as the creative head of Moncler Gamme Bleu.

Thom Browne Men's Fall 2018

34 Photos 

The designer sent out riffs on golden oldies with layered tricolor tartan silhouettes, a look pairing pinstripe suits with long pinstripe puffers, total-look tailored knitted suits in wintry snowflake ski-sweater motifs – some integrating dachshunds, in a nod to his pooch Hector – and a boyish ensemble layering a long knitted gray coat over a cropped knitted jacket and thick mohair shorts – all in different shades of gray.

In the mix were tailored tricolor capes, a fluffy white cashmere coat and a dapper quilted cotton jacket in a navy chalk-stripe. Down suits sported quilted surfaces recalling cricket-whites leg guards, with tricolor rings at the knees and elbows to accentuate the articulation of the garments.

A lot of fabric research went into the collection, with a high-tech down, and a black lace suit and a dicky bow.

All the models sported high-blush cheeks, long braids and gray Wee Willie Winkie hats. Throughout the show, guys in long johns climbed into a row of camp beds, slipping on gray eye-masks and drifting off to dreamland under sleeping bags decorated with that symbol of where it all started: the gray suit.

load comments