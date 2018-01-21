Wooyoungmi Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

An edge emerged in Katie Chung’s first solo show. “There’s a lot of big change of our muse,” she said backstage before the display, explaining he no longer is a classical artist but one of today — with multifaceted pursuits.

“They’re interested in sports. At the same time they are interested in vintage,” continued Chung, ticking off, as well, the likes of suiting, tailoring and streetwear, calling these guys — and the collection — “the new romantic bohemians.” “I tried to mix them altogether.”

Still, Wooyoungmi’s aesthetic remained consistent. Chung maintained the label’s traditional slouchy silhouettes for some fall looks, including the opener — an oversize sartorial suit — plus topcoats, blazers and shirting. On the other end of the spectrum were the leather trousers and jeans, creating a healthy tension between what’s refined and rougher.

Much was on trend, such as the retro tracksuit worn over an oversize flannel shirt and paired with pointy white cowboy boots.

Though maybe a tad bipolar, this collection was fun and of the moment overall.