Yves Salomon Men's Fall 2018

With leading brands such as Gucci and Michael Kors vowing to go fur-free, even a fur specialist like Yves Salomon has to consider its options. This season, the house presented a collection that took its cue from streetwear, with oversize outerwear that used fur as a luxurious accent.

A camouflage parka was lined with Rex rabbit, while others featured just a touch of shearling around the collar. More upscale options included a black bomber jacket lined in glistening black mink. Among the fur-free options was a stretch nylon reversible hooded top.

The line was designed by Peter Hornstein, who brought to it his experience working for brands such as Kanye West’s Yeezy line.

“The wild mix of different elements, colors and structures creates the universe of the army collection targeting a young individual client who is looking for surprises and unexpected combinations and styles that you would normally not find in a fur line,” he explained.