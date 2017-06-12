A-Cold-Wall Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

For his second showing on the London men’s schedule, Samuel Ross, A-Cold-Wall’s creative director, showed an intelligent collection of slightly off-kilter proportions. It riffed on office workers’ wardrobes, with lots of the kind of streetwear that has swiftly earned him floorspace at Barneys New York and Harvey Nichols, and a collaboration with NikeLab Air Force 1.

Though the models carried shopping baskets of photocopy paper, the white-collar references in the clothes were subtle: in the gray flannel outsized overcoat in a faded windowpane check, worn over a black PVC hooded boiler suit; or in the asymmetric navy blazer, cut with skewed shoulders and teamed with narrow gray pants.

Elsewhere, Ross played with shiny textures, using clear PVC in pockets or panels down the front of trousers. A taupe padded bomber looked great with a pair of nylon track pants with drawstring knees, as did the cropped khaki nylon anorak with a cut-away front that showed the crisp white shirt beneath.

See More From the London 2018 Men’s Spring Collections:

Stella McCartney Screens Men’s Wear Short Film at 16th-century Pub: Steven Tyler, Steve Coogan were among the guests at the Tudor-era watering hole.

Charles Jeffrey Men’s Spring 2018: A riotous cast of characters, unified in their theatricality and Jeffrey’s joyous treatment of his theme: debauchery.

Cottweiler feat. Reebok Men’s Spring 2018: Dainty and Cottrell looked to the optimism and escapism of off-grid desert communities for spring.

What We Wear Men’s Spring 2018: Tinie Tempah fused the brand’s minimalist aesthetic with a sportier one for spring.

Wales Bonner Men’s Spring 2018: This focused yet subdued collection saw Grace Wales Bonner musing on a “blue mood.”

Christopher Raeburn Men’s Spring 2018: There was a lightness and transparency to Christopher Raeburn’s signature practical silhouettes.