For its second presentation during the London Fashion Week Men’s shows, the Barbour International team looked once again to the brand’s motorcycling heritage, setting up “garage” in a Soho basement to show the spring collection.

There were lots of biker references, with particular emphasis on the classic A7 International jacket that actor and keen motorcyclist Steve McQueen wore in 1964 when he competed in the International Six-Day Trials event in Germany on the American team. Essentially a waxed cotton field jacket, reincarnated in a rich forest green, and worn with rolled-hem black skinny jeans.

The yellow of the tags affixed to bikes for the muddy race was at work in the brand’s logo and also popped up in a panel on a black hoodie, and in a T-shirt worn under a deep green waterproof bomber that was teamed with a neat navy shirt and soft black track pants with a nice cuff hem.

The restrained palette of rich greens, navy, black and pale gray was cut through with pops of and aqua, in a collection of uncomplicated, wearable streetwear.

