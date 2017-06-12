  View Gallery — 36   Photos


The enduring romance of the Paris-Dakar rally, the off-road endurance event first staged in 1978, was on Delphine Ninous’ mind when she whipped together this rugged luxe collection of outerwear filled with desert tones and searing bright primary colors.

“I’m French and I have so much nostalgia for it,” said Belstaff’s creative director of the race that now takes place in South America due to political troubles in Africa.

She said her aim was to knit together the shades and shadows of the desert with the artificial plastic brights of the cars and rally logos.

Belstaff Men's Spring 2018

36 Photos 

That came through in a red and white racing stripe, inspired by the spray paint on cars, that wound its way onto the necks of quilted nylon jackets, the sleeves of knitted tops and down the legs of trousers. Screaming yellow sweaters were adorned with oversized logos, while puffer jackets and sweaters were dyed burnt orange.

Ninous’ imaginary trip to the desert also got her thinking about different climates and the various fabric weights the racers required, so she came up with a capsule collection of pared-down, everyday outerwear for sporty men and women. “Waterproofing can often make a garment hot, so I started thinking of ways to be innovative and relevant.”

The collection comes stripped of Belstaff’s signature buckles, belts or latches, and instead is made from a feather-light, stretchy technical material with details such as mesh vents, and reflective tape for cyclists, all of it built more for performance than for romance.

See More From the London 2018 Men’s Spring Collections:
Stella McCartney Screens Men’s Wear Short Film at 16th-century Pub: Steven Tyler, Steve Coogan were among the guests at the Tudor-era watering hole.
Charles Jeffrey Men’s Spring 2018: A riotous cast of characters, unified in their theatricality and Jeffrey’s joyous treatment of his theme: debauchery.
Cottweiler feat. Reebok Men’s Spring 2018: Dainty and Cottrell looked to the optimism and escapism of off-grid desert communities for spring.
What We Wear Men’s Spring 2018:  Tinie Tempah fused the brand’s minimalist aesthetic with a sportier one for spring.
Wales Bonner Men’s Spring 2018: This focused yet subdued collection saw Grace Wales Bonner musing on a “blue mood.”
Christopher Raeburn Men’s Spring 2018: There was a lightness and transparency to Christopher Raeburn’s signature practical silhouettes.
load comments