Ben Sherman Men's Spring 2018

Ben Sherman may be all about heritage shirts, its signature staple, but creative director Mark Williams upped the ante on the commercial brand’s bottoms for spring. With the “Peacock Revolution” of the Sixties in mind, which ushered in a bolder, more colorful form of dressing, Williams worked a series of the good old jeans to great effect, a category he said he would like to grow. For spring, they came in handsome tan and terracotta hues.

A highlight was a tapered version, sitting high at the waist and with large cuffs revealing its noble selvage construction, which stole the show from the more traditional tailored numbers in the lineup. Williams said “the great thing about it is that it’s actually made here in London by Blackhorse [Lane Ateliers],” a manufacturer known for its sustainable approach.

Meanwhile, checks and rich floral patterns dominated the jolly volley of Cubano shirts, classic men’s shirts and sweaters, occasionally also surfacing on the sleeves of a gray blazer, giving it a friendlier, more eccentric twist.

Throughout, Williams proved to be in a playful mood, as seen on a lightweight parka-shirt hybrid with drawstring details and a fishtail silhouette.

Tino Kamal, seated front row, seemed to approve. The London rapper, who makes his own clothes, sported a heavily distressed denim ensemble dyed in earthy colors himself.

