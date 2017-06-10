Berthold Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Musing on the idea of “masculinity,” Raimund Berthold’s powerful collection showcased a lineup of urban uniforms that took inspiration from elements of African tribal dress through to photographs of hardened child soldiers.

“I had images of all these boy soldiers who were robbed of their youth — they dress like soldiers, but nothing fits them,” said Berthold. That resulted in what the designer called the collection’s “awkward proportions” — pants’ hems swept the floor, while the cuffs on men’s and women’s anoraks trailed over the hands.

But ultimately Berthold’s influences were understated rather than obvious, as he spun his ideas into clothes that looked fresh and modern. He used a shiny black technical fabric to craft pieces that looked like an urban take on robes, such as bomber jackets worn over fluid, wide-leg pants; tunic-like, sleeveless trenchcoats, and fluid parkas.

The optimistic colors of South Sudananese and Ethiopian tribal dress came through amid the black palette. Among the highlights were black ponchos and coats inset with patches of red, yellow and red, while a series of looks were fashioned in sunshine yellow, such as wide-leg pants, sweeping trenches and pull-over ponchos.

