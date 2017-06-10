For spring, creative directors Nicholas Biela and James Waller wanted to convey “an abstract future as a form of escapism from a self-inflicting society that is destroying the planet.”

Biela and Waller channeled men that live a lavish lifestyle consumed with money and fast cars.

“As we push the limits of technology to the ultimate destination of full artificial intelligence — in which humankind is obsolete — why not have fun in an imaginary world as a final salute to being a human destined to self destruct.” said Biela.

“Inspiration is based on alternative reality,” he added. “It comes from, like, physical turmoil, troubles in the world and climate changes. It’s just trying this cheap fantasy that feels like you might have to absorb yourself into.”

The duo set a hedonistic tone for their spring presentation, blasting upbeat tunes such as “Money Talks.”

Biela and Waller playfully engaged the idea of pleasure seeking and sent a strong collection filled with well-constucted layerable looks that paid homage to Nineties nostalgia.

Working with an Italian atelier, the designers experimented with embossed leather and fashioned a faux crocodile material seen on a long, shiny black patent belted coat with trousers of the same fabrication, topped with a black baseball hat. There was a shorter style of the coat paired with a black button-down shirt and tapered ankle-length pants.

They incorporated digital prints on shirting, hoodies and jackets as seen on a white T-shirt which featured an old Lamborghini Diablo ad with a slogan that read “Upgrade your account.” This was paired with white knee-length shorts and a white baseball logo cap.

Elsewhere, a long tan lightweight coat was layered over a beige and white hoodie and plaid crop trousers, while a tailored tartan suit was styled with a white logo T-shirt.