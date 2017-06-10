Galleries

Consider the brand’s proposal for spring a beautifully crafted act of rebellion. Channeling the Summer of Love, which this year marks its 50th anniversary, the creative duo of Kim Wilkins and Pliny Champion conjured a collection that was both anti-establishment and grounded.

Pieces ranged from structured knit tops, reminiscent of Indian robes, to roomy trousers with large utility pockets. There were floral embroideries and patches throughout the collection, as well as embroidered barbed wire stripes. The latter came on elongated silk-organza T-shirts that were paired with handsome carrot pants.

Denim was strong: It came over-dyed in a variety of shapes, while some items were embellished with the Sixties’ peace symbol or read, “We shall not wilt” – this season’s motto.

“It is a tricky time for young creatives and entrepreneurs in this country,” said Wilkins, who remained upbeat despite the difficult political climate in Britain. “So many young people registered and turned out to vote. Normally, they couldn’t be bothered.”