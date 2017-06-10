Cottweiler Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

Cottweiler designers Matthew Dainty and Ben Cottrell looked to the optimism and escapism of off-grid desert communities for spring and created a mobile home setting with models strutting around caravans.

“We’ve always been interested in technology and also in that kind of whole environment and technology together,” said Cottrell. “People that survive those kind of environments. We went to the California desert for a week and we stayed in a really small kind of town in the middle of nowhere and spent a week researching and just spending time together. The feeling of the plants, the grounds, the lizards and everything. It was good.”

This helped update their signature track suit silhouette, yielding a contemporary range. They worked in lightweight hoodies, a poncho, shorts, T-shirts and track pants in desert hues of sand, sage, ivory and a deep lava.

Dainty and Cottrell experimented with technical fabrics which took their cue from the interiors of RVs and motorhomes such as cushions and curtains on a baja style printed ivory poncho which was embellished with embroidery and paired with long ivory shorts.

They worked with Swiss company Corkshelves on a cork technology applied to lines and cuts of garments in pieces such as a black tracksuit accented with cork paneling on the front of a jacket and along the sides of track suit bottoms.

Following their collaboration presented at Pitti Uomo in January, the duo worked with Reebok and referenced protective footwear. They created two models for spring using rubber, micro suede, molded foam and sport spacer mesh. One style was a zip-up boot while the other was a transformable three-in-one shoe with a carrier.

“We’ve used in the past a lot of references with safety wear,” said Dainty. “One shoe that we developed has material that comes out of the tongue and wraps around and makes that shape. With Reebok we developed our own overshoe. So the sandal is a complete duplicate of the sole and then it’s just enlarged, 3D printed and then strapped around the foot. So it’s a bit of a play on what we’ve done in previous seasons in terms of that whole safety” concept.