Craig Green Men's Spring 2018

The restless mind of Craig Green wandered to distant lands and eras with a handsome collection that evoked the wardrobes of primitive warriors, shamans and desert tribes.

Green, one of London’s rising stars, said he was thinking about paradise, which translated into big coats, capes and ponchos with abstract palm tree cutouts, sunbursts and parrots in a mix of faded and bright colors and stripes.

Jilaba-like hoodie coats with abstract ocean waves were layered over wide-striped trousers, while dramatic scarves and blanket shawls were adorned with long fringes and bright geometric patterns.

The designer also worked with stricter silhouettes, body-con tops made from colored, wrapped and knotted fabric, all based on Indian draping techniques, he said.

Denim served as a counterpoint to all of the twist and texture, with jeans that were high-waisted and roomy and sleeveless tops with patch pockets.

Thought-provoking — with lots of flourish and spice — this collection was a highlight of the week. Not quite paradise, but getting there.

