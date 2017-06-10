Ahead of Friday’s parliamentary elections, Daniel Fletcher told WWD he would dye his whole spring collection black should Theresa May win. Though the Conservative prime minister did claim victory, it wasn’t exactly a landslide, and so the designer changed his mind – fortunately. It would have been a shame to miss out on the pops of acid yellow, burgundy and blush pink that informed his summery-fresh offering.

Examining what it meant to be young, male and British in 2017, Fletcher played with heritage staples, including macs and trenches, which he rendered in nubuck leather and cotton-twill. But he mixed them with more youthful options, such as one beach-and-street-friendly ensemble made of a hand-painted pair of striped short shorts and matching top, injecting enjoyable quirky twists.

Elsewhere, traditional wrestling singlets harkening back to photographs by Luke Smalley, which in one instance were worn underneath a karate-style jacket, fed into the lineup’s retro-tinged, athletic theme.

A baseball cap with the word “OUT” embroidered on it remained as the sole sign of his political protest. “I designed the cap pre-election, but now it has taken on a whole different meaning. The Tories have formed a government with the [Northern Ireland] Democratic Unionist Party, a party that has described the LGBT community as ‘an abomination.’ As a gay man, I’m disgusted by it. So now, for me, the cap means OUT and PROUD,” he said.