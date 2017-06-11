John Lawrence Sullivan Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Arashi Yanagawa likes a little retro twist. For spring, the designer took cues from the post-punk era of the late Seventies, playing with proportions and going against conventions with a rebellious yet steady touch.

The show opened with a series of tailoring options, which featured a handsome run of hyper-volume trousers, cinched high at the waist. Yanagawa paired them with fluid satin blazers, some of which came in elongated silhouettes and with their sleeves cut off at the shoulders laying bare the garments’ artisanal construction, while in other instances sleeveless sweaters layered on top of hooded men’s shirts completed the pleasantly off-kilter silhouettes.

“Kafkaesk,” as a bold print occasionally suggested, they were indeed.

As the show progressed, the collection got darker, turning more “Blade Runner” than “Talking Heads,” thanks to a volley of distressed leather looks which included a bulky perfecto with matching shorts and heavy knee-high boots. They required some getting used to.

Yanagawa’s proposal for women, meanwhile, outlined a more clean and collected handwriting. A pinstriped ensemble, featuring spacious bottoms and a slim-fit shirt jacket zipped on the side, would surely make a speedy segue into the streets.

