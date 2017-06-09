Joseph Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Head men’s wear designer Mark Thomas and his team looked to artist David Hockney and his vivid use of color for spring. The range echoed the women’s resort collection, which blended cleverly clashing patterns, prints and hues.

“We have been influenced by Hockney’s season,” said Thomas. “Also, there’s a feeling of some English summer, like rain, so there is a little bit of protection going on in certain places.”

Patterns and prints were aplenty and were placed in a haphazard yet considered way in this well-tailored collection done in luxe fabrics.

Tailoring was key for Thomas as the focus was on a much stronger shoulder and overpressed jackets for a more Seventies silhouette seen in a tailored black jacket worn with narrow trousers or blue jacket worn over a multicolor stripe sweater and brown pants.

Protection came in the form of outerwear done in bold colors and prints, which balanced out tailoring for a more casual vibe. There was a long blue and yellow nylon plaid overcoat worn over a yellow liner coat. This was paired with a white shirt and khaki trousers while a blue hooded raincoat was paired with a graphic knit and blue pants.

Hockney’s Yorkshire landscape translated into a colorful countryside scene on a knitted sweater worn with blue trousers. Elsewhere, embellishments such as cinching details were added to the waistline of blue or polka dot printed shorts while polo shirts were given zip treatments.

