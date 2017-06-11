Kent & Curwen Men's Spring 2018

In a nod to its new Covent Garden home, Kent & Curwen staged a presentation on Floral Street a few doors away from the brand’s first, new-generation flagship which is set to open in September.

The barn-like venue, with its Tudor-style wooden beams, soaring ceiling and inner courtyard, was an impressive mix of old and new, like the brand.

Models paced around a gym floor that was covered with brightly colored court markings, and then gathered for a team picture at the end. David Beckham, whose company Seven Global has invested in K&C, and Daniel Kearns, the creative director, watched from above.

Looks included a crinkly cotton great coat — a riff on the wool one for winter — a new, slimmer spin on the cricket trouser done in lightweight flannel, knee-length shorts with contrast tape details, and faded rugby shirts with patches that looked as if they’d been attached by hand rather than machine.

Sweaters were artfully distressed — Beckham himself was wearing a green cardigan with moth-eaten edges — while models wore cricket and tennis sweaters that had a similar degree of faux damage at the bottom. Models also wore fluid cotton trousers — some in K&C’s signature carrot shape.

“This brand is really about modern clothes, the way people dress whether they’re young, old — even girls,” said Kearns. “It’s an attitude of dressing that’s about breaking down traditional codes.”

Those rough edges and hand-sewn patches also took their cue from the concept of clubs, teams and the 1948 London Olympics, known as the Austerity Games because post-war athletes had to wear their own clothes and attach badges to them to show to which team they belonged.

“I think every British man has been part of a team or club at some point, and this collection was about ‘badging with pride,’ the kind of garments that bring people together,” said Kearns.