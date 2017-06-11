Kiko Kostadinov Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

A dystopian mood hovered over Kiko Kostadinov’s collection, with the designer stating in his show notes that he wanted to conjure a “surreal drama of murderous transgression.” Hence, the utility details that the Bulgaria-born, London-based designer has toyed with in his past collections acquired a newly menacing air.

The models — with nylon stockings pulled over their heads, distorting their faces — wore boiler suits that recalled forensic attire, one high-necked in bright white, another with tailored lapels in searing lime green. There were also clinical-looking coats that evoked old-fashioned dentist’s uniforms, cut close to the body and with two rows of silver buttons down the bib.

This collection’s sinister aspect certainly made for a striking show, but the standout of the outing was Kostadinov’s evolution from the loose, workwear-inspired shapes he’s focused on thus far into slick, tailored territory. Among the designer’s more sartorial creations were jackets that defined the waist, paired with slim pants, along with a precisely cut shorts suit, whose jacket had pouffy, Victorian-looking shoulders. Those looks had a severe appeal, and took Kostadinov’s label on a newly sleek path.

See More From the London 2018 Men’s Spring Collections:

Stella McCartney Screens Men’s Wear Short Film at 16th-century Pub: Steven Tyler, Steve Coogan were among the guests at the Tudor-era watering hole.

Charles Jeffrey Men’s Spring 2018: A riotous cast of characters, unified in their theatricality and Jeffrey’s joyous treatment of his theme: debauchery.

Cottweiler feat. Reebok Men’s Spring 2018: Dainty and Cottrell looked to the optimism and escapism of off-grid desert communities for spring.

What We Wear Men’s Spring 2018: Tinie Tempah fused the brand’s minimalist aesthetic with a sportier one for spring.

Wales Bonner Men’s Spring 2018: This focused yet subdued collection saw Grace Wales Bonner musing on a “blue mood.”

Christopher Raeburn Men’s Spring 2018: There was a lightness and transparency to Christopher Raeburn’s signature practical silhouettes.