Lou Dalton Men's Spring 2018

Lou Dalton has worked hard at distilling her offer, focusing on a few core pieces with a street feel and colorful knits done with the British manufacturer John Smedley.

Her spring presentation was just as straightforward: Models posed in the windows of a corner store in St. James’s, while Dalton chatted to guests and passersby outside – about as low-tech as any presentation gets.

“It’s about creating something that men want to wear, staples for the male wardrobe. And for spring, I’ve built on the shapes of last season,” said Dalton, who has a thriving business in Japan.

There were loose, knee-skimming cotton poplin shorts, washed light blue denim jeans with a vintage feel, and T-shirts with an LD logo.

One model wore a snappy khaki shirt jacket with triple seam details around the cuffs, while another donned a dark plaid bomber style, one of Dalton’s bestsellers. Texture came in the form of a wide shorts-and-jacket combo with a micro-quilting effect.

Dalton put her own spin on the Breton sweater, painting thick stripes – like a child’s art project – onto crewnecks in alternating colors such as blue and yellow. She did her knits in Sea Island cotton and merino wool, she said, to appeal to customers across all climates.

