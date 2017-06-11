Mihara Yasuhiro’s spring collection took a sidelong glance at the “hashtag frenzy” that’s infiltrated modern culture. To explore that, the designer imagined a fictional music group, #Blank Mirrors, describing its members as the “antithesis” of the “insta-addict.”

Cue a troupe of male and female models with a disaffected, grungy vibe, who stomped out to an ear-splitting live soundtrack from Japanese musicians Jan and Naomi. The lineup was heavy on denim, plaid, and knits, worked in silhouettes that swamped the body, with most garments bearing tongue-in-cheek hashtags such as “#Nothing” and “#Unlimited.”

Among the looks were frayed, wide-leg jeans paired with a slouchy cardigan, with zips that created punkish slashes at the shoulder and chest. There were also leather jackets worn with fishnet sweaters and ripped jeans, and oversized trenches with mesh sleeves. Quirky touches abounded, such as cartoonish, giant plastic zippers on jackets, and patches woven with skulls and hashtags stitched to the clothes.

In contrast to the polish of some of Yasuhiro’s previous collections, this outing took a purposefully “thrown together” approach, but illustrated the designer’s knack for authentically tapping into a youthful, rebellious mood, #Welldone.