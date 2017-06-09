Phoebe English Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

For the past few seasons, Phoebe English has been looking to men at work — not hardhat types or road repairers with jackhammers but softer-edged, quieter types.

During her fall presentation earlier this year, her men folded sheets, hung clothes on the line and swept the floor — while looking incredibly polished. This season, models stood at tall tables and shaped mounds of clay, their work displayed on the trestle shelves nearby.

They were dressed in workwear-inspired silhouettes done in various types of cotton and in fabrics such as denim, fine poplin and canvas linen.

Standouts from this charming, androgynous collection included a cropped and boxy cream jacket; a collarless cornflower blue trench, and shorts and hooded jackets done in bright blue and white ticking. Trousers were loose and breezy, with some cropped around the ankle and others pooling over the feet.

English said she was going for a softer feel this season and wanted to put her men in a “gentle, healing space” as they happily shaped their hearts, animals and pinch pots oblivious to those around them.

