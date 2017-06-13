Pringle of Scotland Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Pringle took a poetic turn with a collection inspired by Virginia Woolf’s “To the Lighthouse,” that was filled with quirky nautical touches and sophisticated knit work.

A small and subtle sailboat pattern sailed across a red sweater with a polo collar, while a chunky hand-knitted sailor collar adorned the neckline of a cotton coat — the only woven in the collection.

Other sailor collars, done in jersey, were slipped around the necks of striped sweaters or peacoats, while the unzipped hood on a navy sweater revealed a similar nautical square.

A whiff of salt air also came from lightweight cashmere Breton sweaters with multicolored stripes, and the delicate rope belts that twisted around the waists of navy blue tailored jogging-style pants.

Nicosia, who works closely with the Pringle knitwear technicians in Scotland, loves experimenting with old and new techniques, and this season set his mind to making aged and distressed-looking knits — as if they’d been dug out of a sailor’s trunk.

One cotton linen sweater looked as if it was made from bits of fraying rope, while another, abstract fisherman knit sweater had pixelated stitches and patches here and there, as if it had been darned multiple times over the years.

Among the standouts of this charming collection was a sand colored cashmere sweater with a quote from Wolf’s novel, “Only the sound of the sea,” done in colored intarsia.

Nicosia left strings of yarn hanging from the letters, like delicate streaks of ink from the writer’s pen.

