Richard James Men's Spring 2018

A dose of American Fifties optimism — and Ellsworth Kelly paintings — made this collection buzz with life and color just as the company turns the page under its new owner, Charles S. Cohen, the real estate and film entrepreneur.

Toby Lamb, design and brand director, said he was thinking of Kelly’s contributions to the Whitney Museum’s Young America exhibition in 1957, and the freshness and optimism they telegraphed at the time.

The result was a collection filled with ice cream sundae colors, lots of texture and abstract prints inspired by rocket ships and bits of machinery.

Lamb worked his Fifties aesthetic into trousers with high waists and cuffs, slightly boxy jackets and cardigans in a rich palette of pistachio, raspberry, cream and coffee.

Short-sleeve shirts came hand-embroidered with abstract, Kelly-like swirls while scarves boasted busy patterns of rings, circles and dots.

There were matte fabrics galore, as in a nubby micro bouclé — that looked from a distance like terrycloth — for a short bomber-style jacket, while Lamb worked a crosshatch one into a double-breasted suit.

Outerwear included a sand-colored suede trench and a cobalt blue jacket with a drawstring waist.

