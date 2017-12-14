Stella McCartney Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

For her third see-now-buy-now men’s collection, Stella McCartney took Ibiza as her muse, dressing her man in loose-fitting trousers and breezy knits, hippie fringes and parrot prints.

“It’s a celebration of summer with lightness and unexpected colors — and there’s a hippy-trippy side, too,” said the designer who whipped up a pastel lilac suit with loose, pooling trousers. Based on one of her father Paul McCartney’s suits it has a tighter fit with buttons that are set closer together.

Other standout pieces included a chunky cardigan with deep patch pockets and sun setting on the back, an oversize faux suede jacket with fringes, and lineup of boxy cotton shirts, some with the Stella McCartney logo, others done in fluorescent green and others still covered in parrots.

In keeping with her sustainability efforts, cashmere sweaters were made from recycled bits that would otherwise have ended up on the cutting room floor, while the fringed jacket was made from Alter Suede, which McCartney also uses for her women’s collections.

The collection wasn’t all sea, sand and Seventies sunsets, though. McCartney also drew inspiration from the artwork of Pater Sato, the Japanese airbrush artist. His bright colors and otherworldly ladies appeared on shirts or the linings of coats, and McCartney said they brought back lots of memories. “Peter Sato was quite a big deal when I was younger,” the designer said.