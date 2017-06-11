Galleries

In celebration of London men’s fifth birthday, Topman Design gave carte blanche to a group of video artists, photographers, poets and filmmakers, which included Nick Offord, Max Wallis, The Rhythm Method and Ben Cullen Williams, to explore the meaning of “the new British masculinity.”

Guests meandered through the Old Truman Brewery past video messages, poems and installations before arriving before a gang of “Modern Romantics” — this season’s theme — who struck a dazzling pose for spring.

One of the best things about Topman is that it doesn’t take itself too seriously as a brand, and this playfully off-kilter lineup was abound with visual impact. Referencing “boys with a don’t-care attitude and fashion spirit,” the retailer took a trip to the Eighties, when orange eye shadow, dark eyeliner and questionable hairstyles centered around red, lilac and platinum blond set the tone.

As for the clothing, a striped ensemble featuring balloon pants with a sailor knit looked like a number Duran Duran might have fancied back in the days, while a long and fluid striped shirt done up as a poncho struck a solid balance between vintage and modern.

And though the brand couldn’t do without the occasional synthetic tracksuit or asymmetrically zipped jackets — both classic Eighties staples — it also offered a fair amount of tailored jackets, which looked best pinned on multipleated trousers the models sported with either tassled loafers or bulky sneakers.

