Tourne de Transmission Men's Spring 2018

As Britain was waking up to political limbo following a snap election, the London Men’s calendar kicked off with political undertones. Tourne de Transmission’s creative director Graeme Gaughan, for one, looked to “the lack of transparency within policy, politics and media.”

The designer worked with interchangeable panels and layers as a way to express the fickleness of the political climate, which looked strong on a series of laid-back tailoring options. Cut-off sleeves on lightweight terry jackets were held together via industrial straps that could be adjusted as the mood fits. Extralarge zippers cut like crocodile teeth through a trench-cum-cape, representing the divisions Graeme said were raging through today’s society, which informed the lineup’s deconstructed flair.

The collection telegraphed fluidity and motion, walking the line between sartorial precision and athletic ease, which was perhaps best expressed in a volley of beige-and-white exits, including languid pants and asymmetric vests — sleek enough for the city, yet oozing a skater-cool vibe.

