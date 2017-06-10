What We Wear Men's Spring 2018

Tinie Tempah fused the brand’s pared back aesthetic with a sportier one for spring, continuing a move initiated at the debut of his fall collection, working jackets, tracksuits, trousers, shirts, shorts and a cardigan into his collection.

The clothes felt more elevated this season as he expanded his range of staple minimalist apparel and injected more color, explored new shapes and finishes in the easy, wearable lineup.

“After the first show, I wanted to show the durability and practicality of the collection,” said Tempah. “We decided to do like a sporting concept to be able to show how durable the clothes are and how functional they are for a man.”

The musician and designer showed the Collections on a bespoke basketball half-court and wanted to convey that the brand’s apparel is fit for performance and also can be worn as a spectator. Models dribbled down the court, did layups and took shots from the free throw line, while others rotated in from their seated positions on the sidelines. Off to the side, bleachers were mounted where other models stood or sat down.

He took classic silhouettes and incorporated new fabrications seen in a neoprene warmup suit done in blue and black hues. He experimented with linen for the first time and utilized the fabric on a baby blue half-zip shirt and blue cuffed corduroy trousers. Meanwhile, mohair was employed on a white cardigan worn with dark blue tracksuit bottoms.

Tempah collaborated with Cutler and Gross on eyewear and also with Converse on sneakers — remaking the One Star skate shoe.