Andrea Pompilio Men's Spring 2018

A collection encapsulating a “crash” between city life and vacation time is how Andrea Pompilio described the collection that ran the gamut from oversized, slightly egg-shaped jackets in grandfather checks to super sweatshirt-fabric bermudas in a giraffe print. The more literal takes included poplin shirts with contrast polo collars.

The inside-out jacquard knits and colored sweatshirts with playful nature motifs embroidered by hand had a Peruvian air, with among other standouts a jean jacket in striped linen that will only get better with age.

