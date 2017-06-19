Antonio Marras Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

The protagonist of the American movie “The Beguiled,” played by Clint Eastwood, was the inspiration for Antonio Marras’ spring collection.

In particular, the designer imagined Union soldier John McBurney who, injured on the battlefield, is trapped in a girls’ school and has to take pieces from their dresses to create his own wardrobe. For Marras, that fantasy resulted in a range of patchwork pieces, including wrinkled suits with the jackets and pants decorated with floral jacquard inserts.

Abstract graphics were used on the backs of parkas and field jackets via the mixing and matching of different fabrics, while macramé lace punctuated a cotton front-pocket jacket with coordinated pants and a micro check shirt with tiny ruffles at the cuffs.

Despite the feminine details, the overall look of the collection, which also featured beautiful knits infused with a relaxed elegance, was firmly masculine and reflected the unconventional, rich aesthetic of the brand.

See More From the Men’s Spring Shows:

Corneliani Men’s Spring 2018: The sport-chic collection was themed around the leisure pursuits of the house’s well-to-do customers.

Plein Sport Men’s Spring 2018: Philipp Plein recruited boxers, wrestlers and pole dancers to demonstrate the functional qualities of his fast-growing luxury athletic line.

Prada Men’s Spring 2018: All the quirk and romance of the fall collection was swept away — in a moment — by Miuccia Prada, who sent her preppy nerds and rustic hippies packing.

Damir Doma Spring 2018: The designer stepped out his comfort zone to deliver a resort collection focused on an urban, street look.

Munsoo Kwon Men’s Spring 2018: The young South Korean designer Munsoo Kwon lit up the Teatro Armani runway with a burst of flowers and bright stripes in a collection called “YOLO (You Only Live Once).”

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2018: There was a charming spontaneity to the layered flowing looks which celebrated the artisanal process.