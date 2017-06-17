Bally Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Bally kept it concise, cohesive and, most of all, utterly cool.

Finding the inspiration in its rich archives, the brand focused on a specific period — the late Seventies and early Eighties, in this case. The New York scene of the time, with the B-boys and girls, the transition from disco to hip-hop and the underground art movement, influenced the lineup. This resulted in clear retro accents yet the final results looked very now.

The covetable outerwear offering spanned from a double-faced lamb shearling suede jacket inspired by Eighties fleece styles and packable paper leather anoraks to a techno cotton oversized trenchcoat embellished with a shearling collar.

The comfortable pants included corduroy trousers, shown tucked into the retro sport socks developed in collaboration with Japanese company Tabio, as well as shorts, crafted from a cotton and silk satin blend.

For next summer, Bally also splashed some of the garments with archival logos, including the 1981’s B logo appearing as an all-over print on a silk pajama set, as well as the Seventies’ Bally Super logo peppering knit mesh tanks infused with an athletic vibe.

