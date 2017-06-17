Canali Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Canali prides itself on its fabric research and for spring Elisabetta Canali, global communications director, highlighted the company’s new “Impeccabile 2.0” cloth created exclusively for the Italian brand and made from an ultra-fine wool the fibers of which measure 17.5 microns and are twisted 1,500 times. “This results in an incredible elasticity that allows a jacket or a pair of pants to be tossed in a suitcase and be pulled out without a crease,” said Canali, who emphasized the fact that the fiber is completely natural. The fineness of the weave creates micro-spaces that makes the material exceptionally lightweight and breathable while a finish makes it resistant to water. Centered around this fabric, the collection played on the theme of travel, with mannequins and models displayed on the platform of a faux railway station among vintage suitcases and trunks. “It’s for a man who wants to be impeccable during his trips whether he’s traveling for work or for leisure,” said Canali.

Checks in different sizes decorated several suits. The color palette was sophisticated in steel, cornflower blue and sand, but there were also touches of mustard yellow and olive green or red. Canali also explored more casual looks, with comfortable shorts and cropped trenches as well as lightweight ribbed sweaters.

