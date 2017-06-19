Caruso Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

Entitled “The Good Italian and Cinema,” the collection tipped its hat to two key cities linked to Italian film culture: Venice, as the birthplace of the Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica film festival, and Naples.

It’s a subject close to Caruso’s heart. The house in January launched the third episode of its series “The Good Italian,” which so far has garnered more than 422,000 views on YouTube alone. The show features clothes made by Caruso and designed by Oscar-winning English costume designer Lindy Hemming.

The spring collection’s stripes, colors and fabrics nodded to the era’s codes and institutions such as Venice’s The Lido, referencing everything from striped deckchairs and sea and sky to the unique red hues of the villas in Posillipo, a hilltop residential area of Naples.

The collection included a collaboration with Loro Piana on the house’s Gobigold line, which uses the wool of camels living in the Gobi Desert of Mongolia, with jackets and suits in a luxe blend of 150s wool, camel and silk.

Other highlights included featherweight unlined coats, a version of the house’s Tosca jacket in an off-white cotton/linen blend, and the Aida suit in seersucker with an unlined jacket with patch pockets.

See More From the Men’s Spring Shows:

Corneliani Men’s Spring 2018: The sport-chic collection was themed around the leisure pursuits of the house’s well-to-do customers.

Plein Sport Men’s Spring 2018: Philipp Plein recruited boxers, wrestlers and pole dancers to demonstrate the functional qualities of his fast-growing luxury athletic line.

Prada Men’s Spring 2018: All the quirk and romance of the fall collection was swept away — in a moment — by Miuccia Prada, who sent her preppy nerds and rustic hippies packing.

Damir Doma Spring 2018: The designer stepped out his comfort zone to deliver a collection focused on an urban, street look.

Munsoo Kwon Men’s Spring 2018: The young Korean designer Munsoo Kwon lit up the Teatro Armani runway with a burst of flowers and bright stripes in a collection called “YOLO (You Only Live Once).”

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2018: There was a charming spontaneity to the layered flowing looks which celebrated the artisanal process.