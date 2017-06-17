Christian Pellizzari Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

Whenever he needs to “find himself,” Christian Pellizzari goes back to his roots and to Venice in particular. The designer must have felt this urge for spring since the collection was deeply influenced by the Italian city, reproducing the pattern of Piazza San Marco’s pavement on shorts and jackets; gondolier stripes on T-shirts; silver stars inspired by the mosaics on the facade of the Basilica in the famous square on a dark pantsuit, while prints of the lion, the city’s symbol, embellished shirts and pants. The shapes were kept simple in the men’s lineup, given the richness of the motifs. “There is a bit of Tadzio in ‘Death in Venice’ [by Thomas Mann] in the collection,” said Pellizzari.

The designer opted for a coed show and his women’s collection shared the same inspiration. Key was an archival brocade from the Venice-based Fondazione Cini that was reworked on mini-dresses with ruched sleeves, for example. The fabric was also seen on a men’s coat.

Pellizzari is no stranger to maximalism and opulence but this time the patterns worked best on his men’s wear, since they made his women’s looks feel fussy.

More From Milan Men’s Spring/Summer 2018 Collections:

Ermenegildo Zegna Men’s Spring 2018: The laid-back ath-luxe mood was elevated by impressive material research.

Emporio Armani Men’s Spring 2018: The Asian-inspired collection featured clever plays on layering.

Marni Men’s Spring 2018: Francesco Risso injected a childlike, free-spirited feel into this effortless cool collection.

Andrea Pompilio Men’s Spring 2018: The textured collection merged references from city and vacation wear with an old-school vibe.

Z Zegna Men’s Spring 2018: The versatile lineup offered a range of elegant formal options.

Diesel Black Gold Co-Ed Show: Men’s and Women’s Spring 2018 Collection: The tech-sport collection had a Nineties grunge-meets-skater vibe.