Cifonelli Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

John Vizzone said he wanted to infuse a relaxed vibe in his sartorial collection for the Cifonelli brand. He chose mainly textured fabrics with a rustic feel which were crafted in comfortable silhouettes of checked and Prince of Wales suits, as well as breezy shirt jackets with applied pockets. Everything was worn with tonal cotton shirts and ties, including the suede bombers and field jackets. The collection also included a capsule of evening suits made in the shimmering silk satin usually used for ties.

More From Milan Men’s Spring 2018 Collections:



Salvatore Ferragamo Men’s Spring 2018: A summer on the Italian Riviera inspired Guillaume Meilland’s young and effortless chic collection.

Versace Men’s Spring 2018: It was vintage Versace through the Millennial lens, and those who are already fans won’t be let down. But there could have been so much more.

Ralph Lauren Purple Label Men’s Spring 2018: The collection centered on taking the best from the past and repackaging it for a new generation.

Ermenegildo Zegna Men’s Spring 2018: The laid-back ath-luxe mood was elevated by impressive material research.

Emporio Armani Men’s Spring 2018: The Asian-inspired collection featured clever plays on layering.

Marni Men’s Spring 2018: Francesco Risso injected a childlike, free-spirited feel into this effortless cool collection.