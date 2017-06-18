Corneliani Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

The sport-chic collection was built around the classic leisure pursuits of the house’s well-to-do customers: vintage cars, motorcycles, golf, sailing and horse riding.

Each piece was built to resist the elements, with as the linking thread the house’s signature jacket with chest piece. (Some 125,000 pieces have been sold since it was introduced a decade ago, explained Stefano Gaudioso, general merchandising manager.)

The garment had been reinterpreted in a variety of materials linked to the respective sports, with among the standouts a wind-resistant version in pure wool ripstock for taking to the high seas.

Other highlights included a minimalist tobacco-hued coat with hidden supersized pockets in the seams, and — fit for potting a hole-in-one in style — a fully fashioned golfing jacket with a plain knit chest piece accented with piqué stitching.